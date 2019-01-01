Tristel PLC is a player in the healthcare platform. The company is a manufacturer of infection prevention and contamination control products. Its core product candidate is a chlorine dioxide formulation. Its operating segments include Hospital medical device decontamination and Hospital environmental surface disinfection. It caters to three market avenues: The Human Healthcare market, The Contamination Control market, and the Animal Healthcare market. The Human Healthcare division deals with hospital infection prevention and accounts for most of the company's revenues.