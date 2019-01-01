QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
336.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
47.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Tristel PLC is a player in the healthcare platform. The company is a manufacturer of infection prevention and contamination control products. Its core product candidate is a chlorine dioxide formulation. Its operating segments include Hospital medical device decontamination and Hospital environmental surface disinfection. It caters to three market avenues: The Human Healthcare market, The Contamination Control market, and the Animal Healthcare market. The Human Healthcare division deals with hospital infection prevention and accounts for most of the company's revenues.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tristel Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tristel (TSNLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tristel (OTCPK: TSNLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tristel's (TSNLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tristel.

Q

What is the target price for Tristel (TSNLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tristel

Q

Current Stock Price for Tristel (TSNLF)?

A

The stock price for Tristel (OTCPK: TSNLF) is $7.1362 last updated Fri Dec 18 2020 16:41:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tristel (TSNLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tristel.

Q

When is Tristel (OTCPK:TSNLF) reporting earnings?

A

Tristel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tristel (TSNLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tristel.

Q

What sector and industry does Tristel (TSNLF) operate in?

A

Tristel is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.