Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Tsugami Corp is engaged in the manufacture and sale of precision machine tools. The company's products consist of automatic lathes, grinding machines, machining centers, rolling machines and other working equipment. It operates in three geographical segments. The Japan and China segment manufactures and sells machine tools. Its South Korea segment is involved in the sale of the company's product.

Tsugami Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tsugami (TSGMY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tsugami (OTCPK: TSGMY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tsugami's (TSGMY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tsugami.

Q

What is the target price for Tsugami (TSGMY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tsugami

Q

Current Stock Price for Tsugami (TSGMY)?

A

The stock price for Tsugami (OTCPK: TSGMY) is $66 last updated Tue Apr 04 2017 18:09:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tsugami (TSGMY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on September 27, 2006.

Q

When is Tsugami (OTCPK:TSGMY) reporting earnings?

A

Tsugami does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tsugami (TSGMY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tsugami.

Q

What sector and industry does Tsugami (TSGMY) operate in?

A

Tsugami is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.