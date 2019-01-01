QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/12.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.15
Mkt Cap
1.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
20.8M
Outstanding
Bessor Minerals Inc is a company involved in gold and base metal exploration. Its corporate strategy is to acquire interests in projects that have the potential to host high-grade gold, and base metal deposits. The company's projects include Redhill and Golden Eagle.

Bessor Minerals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Bessor Minerals (TRYXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bessor Minerals (OTCPK: TRYXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Bessor Minerals's (TRYXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bessor Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Bessor Minerals (TRYXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bessor Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Bessor Minerals (TRYXF)?

A

The stock price for Bessor Minerals (OTCPK: TRYXF) is $0.08 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:17:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bessor Minerals (TRYXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bessor Minerals.

Q

When is Bessor Minerals (OTCPK:TRYXF) reporting earnings?

A

Bessor Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bessor Minerals (TRYXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bessor Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Bessor Minerals (TRYXF) operate in?

A

Bessor Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.