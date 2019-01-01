QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.52 - 2.8
Mkt Cap
16.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
13.28
EPS
0
Shares
16.2M
Outstanding
Trex Acquisition Corp is a development stage company.

Trex Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Trex Acquisition (TRXA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Trex Acquisition (OTCPK: TRXA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Trex Acquisition's (TRXA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Trex Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Trex Acquisition (TRXA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Trex Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Trex Acquisition (TRXA)?

A

The stock price for Trex Acquisition (OTCPK: TRXA) is $1 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 15:59:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Trex Acquisition (TRXA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Trex Acquisition.

Q

When is Trex Acquisition (OTCPK:TRXA) reporting earnings?

A

Trex Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Trex Acquisition (TRXA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Trex Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Trex Acquisition (TRXA) operate in?

A

Trex Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.