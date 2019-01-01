QQQ
TNR Gold Corp is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in the USA and Canada. The company primarily explores gold and copper deposits. It holds an interest in projects such as the Shotgun gold project, Los Azules Copper property and Mariana Property.

TNR Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TNR Gold (TRRXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TNR Gold (OTCPK: TRRXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are TNR Gold's (TRRXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TNR Gold.

Q

What is the target price for TNR Gold (TRRXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TNR Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for TNR Gold (TRRXF)?

A

The stock price for TNR Gold (OTCPK: TRRXF) is $0.0466 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:28:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TNR Gold (TRRXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TNR Gold.

Q

When is TNR Gold (OTCPK:TRRXF) reporting earnings?

A

TNR Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TNR Gold (TRRXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TNR Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does TNR Gold (TRRXF) operate in?

A

TNR Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.