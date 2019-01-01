TerraVest Industries Inc is a manufacturer of home heating products, propane, anhydrous ammonia, natural gas liquids transport vehicles, storage vessels, energy processing equipment, and fiberglass storage tanks. The company's operating segments are Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment is engaged in the manufacturing of bulk LPG transport trailers, LPG delivery & service trucks, bulk LPG storage tanks, residential & commercial LPG tanks, dispensers, and other products. The processing Equipment segment is a fabricator of equipment for various end-markets including upstream and midstream oil and gas processing, agriculture, transportation, and mining. Its geographical segments include Canada and the United States.