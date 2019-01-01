QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.36/1.12%
52 Wk
25 - 32.47
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
37.11
Open
-
P/E
32.99
EPS
0.37
Shares
67M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Tootsie Roll Industries Inc manufactures and sells candy products. Notable varieties include Tootsie Roll and Tootsie Pops, Charms, Blow-Pops, Dots, Junior Mints, Sugar Daddy and Sugar Babies, Andes, Dubble Bubble, and Razzles. The company sells its products to wholesale distributors and directly to retail stores. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tootsie Roll Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tootsie Roll Industries (TROLB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tootsie Roll Industries (OTCPK: TROLB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tootsie Roll Industries's (TROLB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tootsie Roll Industries.

Q

What is the target price for Tootsie Roll Industries (TROLB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tootsie Roll Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for Tootsie Roll Industries (TROLB)?

A

The stock price for Tootsie Roll Industries (OTCPK: TROLB) is $32.0001 last updated Fri Jan 28 2022 19:12:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tootsie Roll Industries (TROLB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 18, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 4, 2018.

Q

When is Tootsie Roll Industries (OTCPK:TROLB) reporting earnings?

A

Tootsie Roll Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tootsie Roll Industries (TROLB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tootsie Roll Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Tootsie Roll Industries (TROLB) operate in?

A

Tootsie Roll Industries is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.