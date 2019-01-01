QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/17.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 4.84
Mkt Cap
4.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
65.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Tarku Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in the mineral-rich Canadian landscape. It explores uranium, gold, silver, copper, zinc, and diamonds. It holds an interest in the Apollo gold project, Admiral gold project, and Atlas gold project in Quebec.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tarku Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tarku Resources (TRKUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tarku Resources (OTCQB: TRKUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tarku Resources's (TRKUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tarku Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Tarku Resources (TRKUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tarku Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Tarku Resources (TRKUF)?

A

The stock price for Tarku Resources (OTCQB: TRKUF) is $0.0663 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:03:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tarku Resources (TRKUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tarku Resources.

Q

When is Tarku Resources (OTCQB:TRKUF) reporting earnings?

A

Tarku Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tarku Resources (TRKUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tarku Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Tarku Resources (TRKUF) operate in?

A

Tarku Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.