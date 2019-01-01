QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.99 - 2.99
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
134.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Trajan Gr Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Trajan Gr Hldgs (TRJNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Trajan Gr Hldgs (OTCPK: TRJNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Trajan Gr Hldgs's (TRJNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Trajan Gr Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Trajan Gr Hldgs (TRJNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Trajan Gr Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Trajan Gr Hldgs (TRJNF)?

A

The stock price for Trajan Gr Hldgs (OTCPK: TRJNF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Trajan Gr Hldgs (TRJNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Trajan Gr Hldgs.

Q

When is Trajan Gr Hldgs (OTCPK:TRJNF) reporting earnings?

A

Trajan Gr Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Trajan Gr Hldgs (TRJNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Trajan Gr Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Trajan Gr Hldgs (TRJNF) operate in?

A

Trajan Gr Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.