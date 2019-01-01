Tri-Tech Holding Inc provides consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, and technical services. It operates through the Water, Wastewater Treatment, and Municipal Infrastructure; and Industrial Pollution Control and Safety segments. The Water, Wastewater Treatment, and Municipal Infrastructure segment focus on the municipal water supply and distribution, wastewater treatment, and gray water recycling. The Industrial Pollution Control and Safety segment comprises of activities such as zero liquid discharge, multi-effect evaporation, multi-flash evaporation, as well as emissions control. The company serves the government, state-owned entities, and commercial clients. It has business presence across China, India, Middle East and the United States.