There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Water Utilities
Tri-Tech Holding Inc provides consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, and technical services. It operates through the Water, Wastewater Treatment, and Municipal Infrastructure; and Industrial Pollution Control and Safety segments. The Water, Wastewater Treatment, and Municipal Infrastructure segment focus on the municipal water supply and distribution, wastewater treatment, and gray water recycling. The Industrial Pollution Control and Safety segment comprises of activities such as zero liquid discharge, multi-effect evaporation, multi-flash evaporation, as well as emissions control. The company serves the government, state-owned entities, and commercial clients. It has business presence across China, India, Middle East and the United States.

Tri-Tech Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tri-Tech Holding (TRITF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tri-Tech Holding (OTCEM: TRITF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tri-Tech Holding's (TRITF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tri-Tech Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Tri-Tech Holding (TRITF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tri-Tech Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Tri-Tech Holding (TRITF)?

A

The stock price for Tri-Tech Holding (OTCEM: TRITF) is $0.0002 last updated Wed Oct 13 2021 14:28:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tri-Tech Holding (TRITF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tri-Tech Holding.

Q

When is Tri-Tech Holding (OTCEM:TRITF) reporting earnings?

A

Tri-Tech Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tri-Tech Holding (TRITF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tri-Tech Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Tri-Tech Holding (TRITF) operate in?

A

Tri-Tech Holding is in the Utilities sector and Water Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.