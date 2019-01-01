QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/111.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.69 - 9.89
Mkt Cap
280.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
28.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Oct 14, 2021, 9:28AM
Tristar Acquisition I Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tristar Acquisition I Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tristar Acquisition I (TRIS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tristar Acquisition I (NYSE: TRIS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tristar Acquisition I's (TRIS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tristar Acquisition I.

Q

What is the target price for Tristar Acquisition I (TRIS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tristar Acquisition I

Q

Current Stock Price for Tristar Acquisition I (TRIS)?

A

The stock price for Tristar Acquisition I (NYSE: TRIS) is $9.77 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:31:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tristar Acquisition I (TRIS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tristar Acquisition I.

Q

When is Tristar Acquisition I (NYSE:TRIS) reporting earnings?

A

Tristar Acquisition I does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tristar Acquisition I (TRIS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tristar Acquisition I.

Q

What sector and industry does Tristar Acquisition I (TRIS) operate in?

A

Tristar Acquisition I is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.