Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/40.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.62 - 10.2
Mkt Cap
258.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.53
Shares
26.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Twin Ridge Capital Acq Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Twin Ridge Capital Acq (TRCA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acq (NYSE: TRCA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Twin Ridge Capital Acq's (TRCA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Twin Ridge Capital Acq.

Q

What is the target price for Twin Ridge Capital Acq (TRCA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Twin Ridge Capital Acq

Q

Current Stock Price for Twin Ridge Capital Acq (TRCA)?

A

The stock price for Twin Ridge Capital Acq (NYSE: TRCA) is $9.7 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 14:45:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Twin Ridge Capital Acq (TRCA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Twin Ridge Capital Acq.

Q

When is Twin Ridge Capital Acq (NYSE:TRCA) reporting earnings?

A

Twin Ridge Capital Acq does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Twin Ridge Capital Acq (TRCA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Twin Ridge Capital Acq.

Q

What sector and industry does Twin Ridge Capital Acq (TRCA) operate in?

A

Twin Ridge Capital Acq is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.