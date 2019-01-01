QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.75 - 9.81
Mkt Cap
704.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
116.82
Shares
120.5M
Outstanding
Temple & Webster Group Ltd is an online retailer of furniture and homewares. Some of its products include office furniture, lighting, rugs, wall art, home decor, and others. It is used in a living room, bedroom, dining room, bathroom, kitchen, office, outdoor, and hallway.

Temple & Webster Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Temple & Webster Gr (TPLWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Temple & Webster Gr (OTCPK: TPLWF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Temple & Webster Gr's (TPLWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Temple & Webster Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Temple & Webster Gr (TPLWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Temple & Webster Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Temple & Webster Gr (TPLWF)?

A

The stock price for Temple & Webster Gr (OTCPK: TPLWF) is $5.85 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 15:14:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Temple & Webster Gr (TPLWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Temple & Webster Gr.

Q

When is Temple & Webster Gr (OTCPK:TPLWF) reporting earnings?

A

Temple & Webster Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Temple & Webster Gr (TPLWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Temple & Webster Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Temple & Webster Gr (TPLWF) operate in?

A

Temple & Webster Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.