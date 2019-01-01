BetMakers Technology Group Ltd engages in the development and provision of data and analytic products. The firm operates in three segments: Global racing network, Global betting services and Global Tote. The Global racing network segment assists racing bodies and rights holders in producing and distributing race content including services such as barrier technology, official price calculation, vision, and pricing distribution. Global betting services segment which derives majority revenue provides a variety of racing data and analytical tools consisting basic race data such as pricing, runners, and form, analytical tools. Global Tote segment includes the provision of tote software and integrations to facilitate tote liquidity and resulting.