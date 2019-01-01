QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7.4K
Div / Yield
0.37/2.01%
52 Wk
15.5 - 20
Mkt Cap
6.7B
Payout Ratio
12.52
Open
-
P/E
6.59
EPS
257.65
Shares
337.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Toppan Inc provides a range of products and services geared toward printing technologies. Its product portfolio of printing technologies consists of in-store advertisements, books, magnetic cards, floor filters, wallpaper, flexible packaging, and other solutions. The company operates three business segments: information and communication (majority of total revenue), electronics, and living and industry. Toppan Printing provides secure documents, such as credit cards, coupons, and business forms, and offers a mix of marketing materials to increase diversification. It utilizes sales promotion personnel, printing press operators, and research personnel to develop innovative solutions for customers. Operations and sales are located in Japan.

Toppan Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Toppan (TONPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Toppan (OTCPK: TONPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Toppan's (TONPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Toppan.

Q

What is the target price for Toppan (TONPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Toppan

Q

Current Stock Price for Toppan (TONPF)?

A

The stock price for Toppan (OTCPK: TONPF) is $20 last updated Mon Jan 24 2022 14:40:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Toppan (TONPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Toppan.

Q

When is Toppan (OTCPK:TONPF) reporting earnings?

A

Toppan does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Toppan (TONPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Toppan.

Q

What sector and industry does Toppan (TONPF) operate in?

A

Toppan is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.