Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.04
Mkt Cap
11.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
265.2M
Outstanding
3D Oil Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of upstream oil and gas assets. It holds interests in exploration permits in the offshore Gippsland Basin, Otway Basins, and Roebuck Basin in Australia. Its project portfolio includes VIC/P57, VIC/P74, T/49P, and WA-527-P.

3D Oil Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy 3D Oil (TOILF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 3D Oil (OTCPK: TOILF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are 3D Oil's (TOILF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for 3D Oil.

Q

What is the target price for 3D Oil (TOILF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for 3D Oil

Q

Current Stock Price for 3D Oil (TOILF)?

A

The stock price for 3D Oil (OTCPK: TOILF) is $0.0441 last updated Tue Mar 16 2021 13:42:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does 3D Oil (TOILF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for 3D Oil.

Q

When is 3D Oil (OTCPK:TOILF) reporting earnings?

A

3D Oil does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is 3D Oil (TOILF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 3D Oil.

Q

What sector and industry does 3D Oil (TOILF) operate in?

A

3D Oil is in the sector and industry.