Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
42.22 - 47.99
Mkt Cap
12.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
1.06
Shares
253.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Talanx AG is a diversified insurance company that operates multiple segments, including industrial lines; retail Germany property/casualty; retail Germany life; retail international; property/casualty reinsurance; and life/health reinsurance. The vast majority of the company's revenue is generated by its property/casualty reinsurance business. Most of the company's revenue is generated in Europe, followed by the United States. The company considers merger and acquisition investment as a component of its operational growth strategy.

Talanx Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Talanx (TNXXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Talanx (OTCGM: TNXXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Talanx's (TNXXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Talanx.

Q

What is the target price for Talanx (TNXXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Talanx

Q

Current Stock Price for Talanx (TNXXF)?

A

The stock price for Talanx (OTCGM: TNXXF) is $47.99 last updated Mon Nov 22 2021 16:56:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Talanx (TNXXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Talanx.

Q

When is Talanx (OTCGM:TNXXF) reporting earnings?

A

Talanx does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Talanx (TNXXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Talanx.

Q

What sector and industry does Talanx (TNXXF) operate in?

A

Talanx is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.