QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/20K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 0.12
Mkt Cap
6.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
79M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Taranis Resources Inc is a Canada based exploration stage company. The business activity of the group is operated through one reportable operating segment, which is the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds an interest in Thor property, which is located in Revelstoke mining district of British Columbia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Taranis Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Taranis Resources (TNREF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Taranis Resources (OTCQB: TNREF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Taranis Resources's (TNREF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Taranis Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Taranis Resources (TNREF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Taranis Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Taranis Resources (TNREF)?

A

The stock price for Taranis Resources (OTCQB: TNREF) is $0.08 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:05:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Taranis Resources (TNREF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Taranis Resources.

Q

When is Taranis Resources (OTCQB:TNREF) reporting earnings?

A

Taranis Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Taranis Resources (TNREF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Taranis Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Taranis Resources (TNREF) operate in?

A

Taranis Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.