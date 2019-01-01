QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.6
Shares
175.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Utilities. Industry: Electric Utilities
TAURON Polska Energia SA is a Polish joint stock company that operates and has ownership stakes in the energy industry in Eastern and Northern Europe. TAURON Polska Energia is, cumulatively, involved in the production, distribution, and sale of energy and fuel inputs. The company segments its operations into Mining, Generation, Distribution, and Sales. In its Generation division, TAURON Polska Energia operates a portfolio of biomass, coal, gas, and hydro power plants mainly in Poland. Most of its total energy production comes from its conventional, thermal facilities. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the sale of electricity and heat out of its Sales unit. Distribution service revenue and sales made by the Generation division are also significant.

TAURON Polska Energia Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TAURON Polska Energia (TNPGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TAURON Polska Energia (OTCPK: TNPGY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TAURON Polska Energia's (TNPGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TAURON Polska Energia.

Q

What is the target price for TAURON Polska Energia (TNPGY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TAURON Polska Energia

Q

Current Stock Price for TAURON Polska Energia (TNPGY)?

A

The stock price for TAURON Polska Energia (OTCPK: TNPGY) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TAURON Polska Energia (TNPGY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TAURON Polska Energia.

Q

When is TAURON Polska Energia (OTCPK:TNPGY) reporting earnings?

A

TAURON Polska Energia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TAURON Polska Energia (TNPGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TAURON Polska Energia.

Q

What sector and industry does TAURON Polska Energia (TNPGY) operate in?

A

TAURON Polska Energia is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.