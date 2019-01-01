TAURON Polska Energia SA is a Polish joint stock company that operates and has ownership stakes in the energy industry in Eastern and Northern Europe. TAURON Polska Energia is, cumulatively, involved in the production, distribution, and sale of energy and fuel inputs. The company segments its operations into Mining, Generation, Distribution, and Sales. In its Generation division, TAURON Polska Energia operates a portfolio of biomass, coal, gas, and hydro power plants mainly in Poland. Most of its total energy production comes from its conventional, thermal facilities. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the sale of electricity and heat out of its Sales unit. Distribution service revenue and sales made by the Generation division are also significant.