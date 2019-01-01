QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.9 - 8.05
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
136.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Thungela Resources Ltd is a pure-play producer and exporter of thermal coal in South Africa. It owns interests in various mining operations, namely Goedehoop, Greenside, Isibonelo, Khwezela, AAIC (Zibulo colliery), Mafube Coal Mining (Mafube colliery) and Butsanani Energy (Rietvlei colliery) which consist of both underground and open cast mines located in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Thungela Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Thungela Resources (TNGRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Thungela Resources (OTCPK: TNGRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Thungela Resources's (TNGRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Thungela Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Thungela Resources (TNGRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Thungela Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Thungela Resources (TNGRF)?

A

The stock price for Thungela Resources (OTCPK: TNGRF) is $8.05 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:13:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Thungela Resources (TNGRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Thungela Resources.

Q

When is Thungela Resources (OTCPK:TNGRF) reporting earnings?

A

Thungela Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Thungela Resources (TNGRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Thungela Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Thungela Resources (TNGRF) operate in?

A

Thungela Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.