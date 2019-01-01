Thungela Resources Ltd is a pure-play producer and exporter of thermal coal in South Africa. It owns interests in various mining operations, namely Goedehoop, Greenside, Isibonelo, Khwezela, AAIC (Zibulo colliery), Mafube Coal Mining (Mafube colliery) and Butsanani Energy (Rietvlei colliery) which consist of both underground and open cast mines located in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa.