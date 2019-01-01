Tenaga Nasional Bhd, or TNB, is the largest electric utility company in Malaysia. The company is involved in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. TNB segments its operations into a generation division, a transmission division, and a distribution division. The generation division encompasses the company's portfolio of thermal and hydroelectric power plants located throughout Malaysia. Through its subsidiaries, TNB also engages in other energy-related operations, such as the manufacturing of transformers and the providing of consulting services. The company primarily generates revenue through the sale of electricity in West Malaysia. Its customers are mainly commercial operations, domestic consumers, and large industrial entities.