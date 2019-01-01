QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.7K
Div / Yield
0.38/4.39%
52 Wk
8.3 - 11.3
Mkt Cap
12.4B
Payout Ratio
57.23
Open
-
P/E
13.1
EPS
0.7
Shares
1.4B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Electric Utilities
Tenaga Nasional Bhd, or TNB, is the largest electric utility company in Malaysia. The company is involved in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. TNB segments its operations into a generation division, a transmission division, and a distribution division. The generation division encompasses the company's portfolio of thermal and hydroelectric power plants located throughout Malaysia. Through its subsidiaries, TNB also engages in other energy-related operations, such as the manufacturing of transformers and the providing of consulting services. The company primarily generates revenue through the sale of electricity in West Malaysia. Its customers are mainly commercial operations, domestic consumers, and large industrial entities.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tenaga Nasional Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tenaga Nasional (TNABY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tenaga Nasional (OTCPK: TNABY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tenaga Nasional's (TNABY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tenaga Nasional.

Q

What is the target price for Tenaga Nasional (TNABY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tenaga Nasional

Q

Current Stock Price for Tenaga Nasional (TNABY)?

A

The stock price for Tenaga Nasional (OTCPK: TNABY) is $8.685 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:16:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tenaga Nasional (TNABY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 22, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 26, 2018.

Q

When is Tenaga Nasional (OTCPK:TNABY) reporting earnings?

A

Tenaga Nasional does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tenaga Nasional (TNABY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tenaga Nasional.

Q

What sector and industry does Tenaga Nasional (TNABY) operate in?

A

Tenaga Nasional is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.