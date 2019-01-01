QQQ
ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF (TMDV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF (BATS: TMDV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF's (TMDV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF.

Q

What is the target price for ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF (TMDV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF (TMDV)?

A

The stock price for ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF (BATS: TMDV) is $46.07 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:48:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF (TMDV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF.

Q

When is ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:TMDV) reporting earnings?

A

ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF (TMDV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF (TMDV) operate in?

A

ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the BATS.