Telia is the incumbent telecom operator in Sweden and one of the dominant players in Finland and Norway. Its home market, Sweden, represents more than 40% of its revenue. Besides extensive operations in these countries, the firm also has assets in Denmark and in the Baltic region. The firm divested its outstanding operations in Eurasia in 2018 following alleged corruption linked to local partners and disappointing performance that was exacerbated by tough economic and market conditions. The firm's strategy has been to focus on connectivity (high-quality, cost-efficient network) and convergence (bundling of fixed and mobile offerings).

Telia Company Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Telia Company (TLSNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Telia Company (OTCPK: TLSNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Telia Company's (TLSNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Telia Company.

Q

What is the target price for Telia Company (TLSNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Telia Company

Q

Current Stock Price for Telia Company (TLSNF)?

A

The stock price for Telia Company (OTCPK: TLSNF) is $3.86 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:06:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Telia Company (TLSNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Telia Company.

Q

When is Telia Company (OTCPK:TLSNF) reporting earnings?

A

Telia Company does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Telia Company (TLSNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Telia Company.

Q

What sector and industry does Telia Company (TLSNF) operate in?

A

Telia Company is in the sector and industry.