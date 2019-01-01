Telia is the incumbent telecom operator in Sweden and one of the dominant players in Finland and Norway. Its home market, Sweden, represents more than 40% of its revenue. Besides extensive operations in these countries, the firm also has assets in Denmark and in the Baltic region. The firm divested its outstanding operations in Eurasia in 2018 following alleged corruption linked to local partners and disappointing performance that was exacerbated by tough economic and market conditions. The firm's strategy has been to focus on connectivity (high-quality, cost-efficient network) and convergence (bundling of fixed and mobile offerings).