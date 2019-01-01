QQQ
Talga Group Ltd is a technology minerals company. Its operating and geographical segments consist of graphite exploration and development in Sweden, graphite or graphene research and development in Germany and the United Kingdom as well as Australia. The graphite projects include Vittangi, Jalkunen, and Raitajarvi. It derives a majority of revenue from the United Kingdom.

Talga Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Talga Group (TLGRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Talga Group (OTCPK: TLGRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Talga Group's (TLGRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Talga Group.

Q

What is the target price for Talga Group (TLGRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Talga Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Talga Group (TLGRF)?

A

The stock price for Talga Group (OTCPK: TLGRF) is $0.945 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:55:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Talga Group (TLGRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Talga Group.

Q

When is Talga Group (OTCPK:TLGRF) reporting earnings?

A

Talga Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Talga Group (TLGRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Talga Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Talga Group (TLGRF) operate in?

A

Talga Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.