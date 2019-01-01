Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass products, chemicals, and glass packaging. The firm's five segments are based on product type. The flat glass segment, which generates more revenue than any other segment, sells glass panes used in windows and automobile windshields. The glassware segment sells glass beverage bottles and crystal products. The other three segments are glass packaging, chemicals, and other, which consists primarily of services including insurance and the export and import of goods. The majority of revenue comes from Turkey.