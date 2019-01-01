QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
0.61/2.31%
52 Wk
25.85 - 27.3
Mkt Cap
4.6B
Payout Ratio
37.04
Open
-
P/E
17.29
Shares
172.2M
Outstanding
Tikehau Capital SCA is an alternative asset management and investment firm. It specializes in four key areas - Private debt, Real estate, Private equity, and Liquid strategies. The primary objective of the firm is to balance risk and return in order to create long-term value for our clients and shareholders.

Tikehau Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tikehau Capital (TKKHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tikehau Capital (OTCPK: TKKHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tikehau Capital's (TKKHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tikehau Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Tikehau Capital (TKKHF) stock?

A

Q

Current Stock Price for Tikehau Capital (TKKHF)?

A

The stock price for Tikehau Capital (OTCPK: TKKHF) is $26.45 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 19:39:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tikehau Capital (TKKHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tikehau Capital.

Q

When is Tikehau Capital (OTCPK:TKKHF) reporting earnings?

A

Tikehau Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tikehau Capital (TKKHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tikehau Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Tikehau Capital (TKKHF) operate in?

A

Tikehau Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.