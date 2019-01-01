QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
There is no Press for this Ticker
Timminco Ltd is a producer of silicon metal for the chemical, aluminum and electronic industries for purifying silicon metals and for the solar photovoltaic energy.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Timminco Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Timminco (TIMNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Timminco (OTCEM: TIMNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Timminco's (TIMNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Timminco.

Q

What is the target price for Timminco (TIMNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Timminco

Q

Current Stock Price for Timminco (TIMNF)?

A

The stock price for Timminco (OTCEM: TIMNF) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Dec 29 2021 18:45:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Timminco (TIMNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Timminco.

Q

When is Timminco (OTCEM:TIMNF) reporting earnings?

A

Timminco does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Timminco (TIMNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Timminco.

Q

What sector and industry does Timminco (TIMNF) operate in?

A

Timminco is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.