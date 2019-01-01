QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.6K
Div / Yield
0.09/5.00%
52 Wk
1.52 - 2
Mkt Cap
508.2M
Payout Ratio
20.11
Open
-
P/E
4.83
Shares
282.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Tharisa PLC is an investment holding company. Along with its subsidiaries, the company is engaged in mining, producing, selling, and distributing platinum group metals and chrome concentrates at a low cost. The company's operating segments include PGM; Chrome; Agency and trading and Manufacturing. The PGM segment principally generates revenue from the sale of PGM concentrate, which consists of the sale of platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, nickel, and copper. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from South Africa.

Tharisa Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tharisa (TIHRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tharisa (OTC: TIHRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Tharisa's (TIHRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tharisa.

Q

What is the target price for Tharisa (TIHRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tharisa

Q

Current Stock Price for Tharisa (TIHRF)?

A

The stock price for Tharisa (OTC: TIHRF) is $1.8 last updated Today at 2:31:10 PM.

Q

Does Tharisa (TIHRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tharisa.

Q

When is Tharisa (OTC:TIHRF) reporting earnings?

A

Tharisa does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tharisa (TIHRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tharisa.

Q

What sector and industry does Tharisa (TIHRF) operate in?

A

Tharisa is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTC.