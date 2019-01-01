Tharisa PLC is an investment holding company. Along with its subsidiaries, the company is engaged in mining, producing, selling, and distributing platinum group metals and chrome concentrates at a low cost. The company's operating segments include PGM; Chrome; Agency and trading and Manufacturing. The PGM segment principally generates revenue from the sale of PGM concentrate, which consists of the sale of platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, nickel, and copper. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from South Africa.