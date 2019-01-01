QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Trean Insurance Group Inc is an insurance company. The company provides casualty insurance, other liability insurance, and workers compensation insurance. Also, the company offers carrier services, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

Trean Insurance Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Trean Insurance Group (TIG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ: TIG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Trean Insurance Group's (TIG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Trean Insurance Group (TIG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ: TIG) was reported by JMP Securities on January 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting TIG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 99.43% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Trean Insurance Group (TIG)?

A

The stock price for Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ: TIG) is $7.02 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Trean Insurance Group (TIG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Trean Insurance Group.

Q

When is Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) reporting earnings?

A

Trean Insurance Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Trean Insurance Group (TIG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Trean Insurance Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Trean Insurance Group (TIG) operate in?

A

Trean Insurance Group is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.