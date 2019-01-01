QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.9K
Div / Yield
0.09/1.37%
52 Wk
6.43 - 6.91
Mkt Cap
17.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-6.3
Shares
2.5M
Outstanding
Tiemco Ltd is a Japan-based company engages in the planning, development, import, export, and sale of fishing tackle and outdoor products. Some of its products are a rod, reel and fly hook, tying material, accessories and polarized glasses.

Tiemco Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tiemco (TIEMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tiemco (OTCGM: TIEMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tiemco's (TIEMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tiemco.

Q

What is the target price for Tiemco (TIEMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tiemco

Q

Current Stock Price for Tiemco (TIEMF)?

A

The stock price for Tiemco (OTCGM: TIEMF) is $6.91 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 20:06:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tiemco (TIEMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tiemco.

Q

When is Tiemco (OTCGM:TIEMF) reporting earnings?

A

Tiemco does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tiemco (TIEMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tiemco.

Q

What sector and industry does Tiemco (TIEMF) operate in?

A

Tiemco is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.