Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/189.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.95 - 24.54
Mkt Cap
400.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.21
Shares
38.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company's development programs are designed to address drug resistance mutations in key driver oncogenes, which are mutated genes that cause cancer.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Theseus Pharmaceuticals (THRX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: THRX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Theseus Pharmaceuticals's (THRX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Theseus Pharmaceuticals (THRX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: THRX) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on November 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting THRX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 141.78% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Theseus Pharmaceuticals (THRX)?

A

The stock price for Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: THRX) is $10.34 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Theseus Pharmaceuticals (THRX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 30, 2015 to stockholders of record on June 10, 2015.

Q

When is Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) reporting earnings?

A

Theseus Pharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Theseus Pharmaceuticals (THRX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Theseus Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Theseus Pharmaceuticals (THRX) operate in?

A

Theseus Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.