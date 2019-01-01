QQQ
Tong Ren Tang Technologies is a major drug manufacturing company that focuses on traditional Chinese medicines. The company's growth strategy is to establish strategic marketing alliances with major distributors and strengthen cooperation with the medical product distributors of the Tong Ren Tang brand. The company derives revenue primarily from the manufacturing and sale of Chinese medicine in mainland China, followed by its activity in the manufacturing and wholesale of Chinese medicine and healthcare products.

Tong Ren Tang Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tong Ren Tang (TGRNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tong Ren Tang (OTCPK: TGRNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tong Ren Tang's (TGRNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tong Ren Tang.

Q

What is the target price for Tong Ren Tang (TGRNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tong Ren Tang

Q

Current Stock Price for Tong Ren Tang (TGRNF)?

A

The stock price for Tong Ren Tang (OTCPK: TGRNF) is $0.62 last updated Mon Apr 19 2021 13:41:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tong Ren Tang (TGRNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tong Ren Tang.

Q

When is Tong Ren Tang (OTCPK:TGRNF) reporting earnings?

A

Tong Ren Tang does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tong Ren Tang (TGRNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tong Ren Tang.

Q

What sector and industry does Tong Ren Tang (TGRNF) operate in?

A

Tong Ren Tang is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.