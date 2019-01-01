QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
11.75 - 17.5
Mkt Cap
274.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.33
Shares
17.7M
Outstanding
TGR Financial Inc provides a full range of banking services. Its services include checking, savings, loans, online banking, deposits, and other related services. The bank generates its revenue in the form of financial instruments, Deposit Fees, and Bank Card Fees.

Analyst Ratings

TGR Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TGR Financial (TGRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TGR Financial (OTC: TGRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are TGR Financial's (TGRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TGR Financial.

Q

What is the target price for TGR Financial (TGRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TGR Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for TGR Financial (TGRF)?

A

The stock price for TGR Financial (OTC: TGRF) is $15.55 last updated Wed Dec 15 2021 20:17:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TGR Financial (TGRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TGR Financial.

Q

When is TGR Financial (OTC:TGRF) reporting earnings?

A

TGR Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TGR Financial (TGRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TGR Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does TGR Financial (TGRF) operate in?

A

TGR Financial is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.