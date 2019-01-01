QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
190 - 215.5
Mkt Cap
3.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
19.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Trigano SA is a French manufacturer of leisure vehicles and equipment. The company organises itself into two segments: leisure vehicles and leisure equipment. Leisure vehicles, which constitutes the majority of company revenue, primarily manufactures campervans, caravans, mobile homes, and related accessories. The vehicles segment largely derives revenue from campervan sales. Leisure equipment includes trailers, garden equipment, and camping equipment. The company generates the vast majority of its sales across Europe.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Trigano Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Trigano (TGNOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Trigano (OTCGM: TGNOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Trigano's (TGNOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Trigano.

Q

What is the target price for Trigano (TGNOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Trigano

Q

Current Stock Price for Trigano (TGNOF)?

A

The stock price for Trigano (OTCGM: TGNOF) is $190 last updated Fri Oct 01 2021 14:07:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Trigano (TGNOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Trigano.

Q

When is Trigano (OTCGM:TGNOF) reporting earnings?

A

Trigano does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Trigano (TGNOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Trigano.

Q

What sector and industry does Trigano (TGNOF) operate in?

A

Trigano is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.