There is no Press for this Ticker

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (ARCA: TFLO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF's (TFLO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF.

Q

What is the target price for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO)?

A

The stock price for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (ARCA: TFLO) is $50.33 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 5, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 1, 2018.

Q

When is iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (ARCA:TFLO) reporting earnings?

A

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) operate in?

A

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.