TerraCom Ltd is a miner of thermal and coking coal with development projects in Queensland, Australia. Its projects in Australia include Hughenden, Clyde Park Coal, Pentland, Springsure, Blair Athol Coal, Sierra, and Kolan projects. Business operating segments includes Australia, South Africa, and Corporate segments. Geographically, the company generates maximum revenue from Australia. Firms' mainstream revenue is generated from customers like Eskom, Glencore, Noble Group, and Others.