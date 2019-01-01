QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/25.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.21
Mkt Cap
154.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
754.6M
Outstanding
TerraCom Ltd is a miner of thermal and coking coal with development projects in Queensland, Australia. Its projects in Australia include Hughenden, Clyde Park Coal, Pentland, Springsure, Blair Athol Coal, Sierra, and Kolan projects. Business operating segments includes Australia, South Africa, and Corporate segments. Geographically, the company generates maximum revenue from Australia. Firms' mainstream revenue is generated from customers like Eskom, Glencore, Noble Group, and Others.

TerraCom Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TerraCom (TERCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TerraCom (OTCPK: TERCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TerraCom's (TERCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TerraCom.

Q

What is the target price for TerraCom (TERCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TerraCom

Q

Current Stock Price for TerraCom (TERCF)?

A

The stock price for TerraCom (OTCPK: TERCF) is $0.205 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 14:45:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TerraCom (TERCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TerraCom.

Q

When is TerraCom (OTCPK:TERCF) reporting earnings?

A

TerraCom does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TerraCom (TERCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TerraCom.

Q

What sector and industry does TerraCom (TERCF) operate in?

A

TerraCom is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.