QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/11.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.48 - 8.17
Mkt Cap
3.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-63.61
Shares
499.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Tohoku Electric Power Co Inc is an electric utility company operating in and serving the Tohoku region of the Japanese archipelago. The country separates its activities into Electric power, Construction, and Other business segments. Almost all of the company's revenue comes from its Electric power business in the form of electricity sales. Tohoku Electric produces power through its portfolio of facilities utilizing nuclear, liquefied natural gas, coal, oil, hydro, geothermal, solar, and wind fuel sources. Most of the company's energy production comes from its thermal, non-renewable sites, which it then transmits and distributes to mainly residential customers. Tohoku Electric Power produces sizable amounts of Japan's total geothermal and wind energy output, as well.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tohoku Electric Power Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tohoku Electric Power (TEPCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tohoku Electric Power (OTCPK: TEPCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tohoku Electric Power's (TEPCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tohoku Electric Power.

Q

What is the target price for Tohoku Electric Power (TEPCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tohoku Electric Power

Q

Current Stock Price for Tohoku Electric Power (TEPCF)?

A

The stock price for Tohoku Electric Power (OTCPK: TEPCF) is $6.48 last updated Mon Nov 22 2021 18:35:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tohoku Electric Power (TEPCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tohoku Electric Power.

Q

When is Tohoku Electric Power (OTCPK:TEPCF) reporting earnings?

A

Tohoku Electric Power does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tohoku Electric Power (TEPCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tohoku Electric Power.

Q

What sector and industry does Tohoku Electric Power (TEPCF) operate in?

A

Tohoku Electric Power is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.