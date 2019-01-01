Tohoku Electric Power Co Inc is an electric utility company operating in and serving the Tohoku region of the Japanese archipelago. The country separates its activities into Electric power, Construction, and Other business segments. Almost all of the company's revenue comes from its Electric power business in the form of electricity sales. Tohoku Electric produces power through its portfolio of facilities utilizing nuclear, liquefied natural gas, coal, oil, hydro, geothermal, solar, and wind fuel sources. Most of the company's energy production comes from its thermal, non-renewable sites, which it then transmits and distributes to mainly residential customers. Tohoku Electric Power produces sizable amounts of Japan's total geothermal and wind energy output, as well.