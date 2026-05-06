Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
屏幕截图_6-5-2026_162523_thebambooworks.com
May 6, 2026 9:17 AM 6 min read

RedNote Separates China Business, While Texas Chicken Plots Massive China Entry

Key Takeaways:

  • RedNote's separation of its domestic business from the rest of the world highlights growing credibility and data security hurdles Chinese apps face overseas
  • Texas Chicken aims to open 600 stores in China, even as such second-tier fast-food brands often struggle against established giants like KFC

image credit: Bamboo Works

These two developments underscore the immense complexities of cross-border expansion, whether it's Chinese social media platforms trying to reach the world, or Western brands trying to capture a slice of China's 1.4 billion consumers.

A second-tier chicken chain's big Chinese gamble

On a slightly lighter note, Texas Chicken announced in April that it signed a deal with a local partner to bring its brand to China — the land where rival KFC has found huge success. The company boasts big plans, aiming to open its first store in Shanghai this summer and eventually reach 600 stores in the market.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved