RedNote Separates China Business, While Texas Chicken Plots Massive China Entry

by Bamboo Works Benzinga Contributor Follow

We're seeing a fascinating divergence in how businesses navigate the border between China and the rest of the world. As recently reported by Wired, the social media sensation RedNote — also known as Xiaohongshu in China — is taking steps to separate its China business from its global operations, repeating a strategy we've seen from other Chinese internet majors facing geopolitical pressure. On the other side, Texas Chicken, a second-tier fast-food brand previously known as Church's Fried Chicken, recently announced ambitious plans to enter China and quickly open hundreds of stores.

RedNote's recent move to carve out its global operations is primarily driven by politics and data security concerns. We've increasingly seen this theme among China's internet companies. The biggest name in that regard is TikTok, the international arm of China's ByteDance, which sold off its U.S. operations to a group dominated by American investors after coming under pressure from Washington. Others are taking similar steps, like PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) with its Temu international site, and Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) (OTC:TCEHY) (0700.HK), whose popular WeChat has different systems for domestic and global users.

These social media platforms have accumulated millions of users in the West, raising the issue of where all the information about individuals — especially in the U.S. — ends up being stored. The fundamental question is whether a Chinese entity or the government could force these platforms to provide data. To go overseas, addressing cybersecurity issues and registering a legal entity outside China is just the first step. But there is a second side to this story besides information security, namely, credibility. A decade ago, when Tencent tried to launch WeChat in the U.S., people simply didn't want to give their information to a Chinese company. While younger people who live on social media might be oblivious to data risks, foreign governments and regulators aren't. They're going to create issues if the fundamental risks aren't addressed.

We believe credibility isn't going to magically result from telling the world you're operating from Singapore or elsewhere outside China. Given the recent Manus fiasco where a company outside China was told by the Chinese government to undo an M&A deal, simply operating abroad doesn't create much comfort. For RedNote to truly expand in the U.S., it would have to do something similar to TikTok, ensuring U.S. citizen data doesn't end up outside the country.

The longer-term implication of this strategy is clear: we're heading towards a reality where China ends up as an island for user-generated content. Platforms like Facebook (NASDAQ:META) and other U.S. apps aren't available in China at all. While Beijing would likely be happy if Western influences couldn't get in but Chinese content could invade the world, foreign countries don't want a flood of Chinese content when they aren't even sure if it's coming from real people, bots, or is propaganda.

We think this sounds highly ambitious. Second-tier fast-food brands typically have a hard time in markets like China, which are quite different from what they're used to in the U.S. Take Popeyes, for example. The Louisiana fried chicken chain has been trying to make it in China for almost 25 years. They got in during the early 2000s, pulled out, and are trying again now with a few shops in Shanghai. But they don't seem to be achieving any major penetration. Meanwhile, KFC is historically way ahead of everyone else and is managed very well by Yum China (YUMC.US; 9987.HK), which also operates Pizza Hut.

However, companies keep throwing out big numbers because of China's 1.4 billion consumers and the relatively strong growth of the franchise model. The franchising wave in China is pretty new, really dating back only the last five or six years. If a foreign brand finds a good partner who knows how the system works, finding franchisees isn't that difficult. Many Chinese people are entrepreneurs in their guts, perfectly willing to take a risk and work very hard in the hope of becoming financially successful quickly.

Chinese homegrown chains like Mixue (2097.HK) and Luckin (LKNCY.US) are famous for massive, rapid expansion through aggressive franchising. In the West, chains franchise much more cautiously. But there's a big difference between a coffee shop and a fried chicken restaurant. You don't go to a Luckin shop to sit down and enjoy coffee as you do at Starbucks (SBUX.US). You buy your coffee online, pick it up, and you're on your way. For a chicken business competing with KFC, you need an actual restaurant. The financial implications for investment, upkeep, and reinvestment are much more serious.