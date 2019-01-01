Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Container Store Group
Container Store Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Container Store Group (NYSE: TCS) was reported by Goldman Sachs on May 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $9.00 expecting TCS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.35% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Container Store Group (NYSE: TCS) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Container Store Group maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Container Store Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Container Store Group was filed on May 19, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 19, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Container Store Group (TCS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $11.50 to $9.00. The current price Container Store Group (TCS) is trading at is $7.74, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.