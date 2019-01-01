Tecan Group Ltd sells automated laboratory instruments and solutions for the diagnostics and life science research markets. The firm operates in two segments: Life sciences and Partnering. The life sciences business contributes to the majority of revenue. It sells laboratory instruments and automated workflow solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, diagnostic laboratories, and scientists in applied markets. The largest product group in this segment is the scalable liquid handling platforms. The partnering business develops and manufactures OEM instruments and components that Tecan's partner companies then sell under their own names. The largest proportion of Tecan's revenue is generated in Europe and North America.