Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.9M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.88 - 3.5
Mkt Cap
29.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
28.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapy products that are based on its proprietary allogeneic gamma delta T (abbreviated as GD-T) cell platform.

Earnings

Q1 2022
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-14
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

TC BioPharm (Holdings) Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TC BioPharm (Holdings) (TCBP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TC BioPharm (Holdings) (NASDAQ: TCBP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TC BioPharm (Holdings)'s (TCBP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for TC BioPharm (Holdings) (TCBP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TC BioPharm (Holdings)

Q

Current Stock Price for TC BioPharm (Holdings) (TCBP)?

A

The stock price for TC BioPharm (Holdings) (NASDAQ: TCBP) is $1.04 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TC BioPharm (Holdings) (TCBP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TC BioPharm (Holdings).

Q

When is TC BioPharm (Holdings) (NASDAQ:TCBP) reporting earnings?

A

TC BioPharm (Holdings)’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 14, 2022.

Q

Is TC BioPharm (Holdings) (TCBP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TC BioPharm (Holdings).

Q

What sector and industry does TC BioPharm (Holdings) (TCBP) operate in?

A

TC BioPharm (Holdings) is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.