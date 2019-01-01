Tachibana Eletech Stock (OTC:TBNAF), Quotes and News Summary

Tachibana Eletech Stock (OTC: TBNAF)
|Day Range- - -
|52 Wk Range- - -
|Open / Close- / -
|Float / Outstanding- / 25M
|Vol / Avg.- / -
|Mkt Cap-
|P/E-
|50d Avg. Price-
|Div / Yield-
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float-
|EPS27.8
You can purchase shares of Tachibana Eletech (OTCPK: TBNAF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Tachibana Eletech.
There is no analysis for Tachibana Eletech
The stock price for Tachibana Eletech (OTCPK: TBNAF) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Tachibana Eletech.
Tachibana Eletech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Tachibana Eletech.
Tachibana Eletech is in the Technology sector and Electronic Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.