Tachibana Eletech Stock (OTC:TBNAF), Quotes and News Summary

Tachibana Eletech Co Ltd is a Japan based technology driven company engaged in the sale of factory automation systems. It operates in the segments of Factory automation systems business, Semiconductors and electronic devices business, and Building services systems business. The company derives a majority of the revenue from the Factory automation systems business, which involves products and services like programmable controllers, inverters, AC servos, various types of motors, power distribution control equipment and control devices, industrial robots, and other products. It has a business presence in Japan and various other countries.