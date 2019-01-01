ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Tachibana Eletech
(OTCPK:TBNAF)
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range- - -Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / 25M
Vol / Avg.- / -Mkt Cap-P/E-50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS27.8

Tachibana Eletech Stock (OTC:TBNAF), Quotes and News Summary

Tachibana Eletech Stock (OTC: TBNAF)

Day Range- - -52 Wk Range- - -Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / 25M
Vol / Avg.- / -Mkt Cap-P/E-50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS27.8
Tachibana Eletech Co Ltd is a Japan based technology driven company engaged in the sale of factory automation systems. It operates in the segments of Factory automation systems business, Semiconductors and electronic devices business, and Building services systems business. The company derives a majority of the revenue from the Factory automation systems business, which involves products and services like programmable controllers, inverters, AC servos, various types of motors, power distribution control equipment and control devices, industrial robots, and other products. It has a business presence in Japan and various other countries.
Read More

Tachibana Eletech Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Tachibana Eletech (TBNAF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Tachibana Eletech (OTCPK: TBNAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Tachibana Eletech's (TBNAF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Tachibana Eletech.

Q
What is the target price for Tachibana Eletech (TBNAF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Tachibana Eletech

Q
Current Stock Price for Tachibana Eletech (TBNAF)?
A

The stock price for Tachibana Eletech (OTCPK: TBNAF) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q
Does Tachibana Eletech (TBNAF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tachibana Eletech.

Q
When is Tachibana Eletech (OTCPK:TBNAF) reporting earnings?
A

Tachibana Eletech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Tachibana Eletech (TBNAF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Tachibana Eletech.

Q
What sector and industry does Tachibana Eletech (TBNAF) operate in?
A

Tachibana Eletech is in the Technology sector and Electronic Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.