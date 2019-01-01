Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 20
EPS
$0.930
Quarterly Revenue
$111.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$111.2M
Earnings History
Triumph Bancorp Questions & Answers
When is Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) reporting earnings?
Triumph Bancorp (TBK) is scheduled to report earnings on July 20, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 20, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)?
The Actual EPS was $0.51, which beat the estimate of $0.32.
What were Triumph Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:TBK) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $43.8M, which beat the estimate of $38.9M.
