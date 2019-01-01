Trelleborg AB manufactures products to seal, damp, and protect critical applications for a multitude of industries. It focuses on improving functionality, productivity, and minimizing energy waste for customers in transportation equipment, aerospace, and other industrial markets. The company has several different business areas: coated systems, industrial solutions, offshore and construction, sealing, and wheel. Products and components are molded to limit vibrations, provide automotive support, fit and protect tires, produce printing solutions, or offer support for other applications. Western Europe is an important region for the company and accounts for approximately half of total revenue.segments.