Tauriga Sciences Inc is a revenue-generating company that operates through the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products as well as evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities. The firm has entered into the cannabidiol (or CBD) infused chewing gum product business. This CBD-infused chewing gum product has been branded under Tauri-Gum. The company commenced sales of Peach-Lemon and Black Currant CBG Gum. It operates in two segments: Tauri-gum division consists of all retail, wholesale, and e-commerce product sales of CBD/CBG Tauri-Gum, Tauri-Gummies, and other CBD/CBG products. Pharma segment includes research and development of the company's FDA IND application for Phase II Trial of its proposed pharmaceutical-grade version of Tauri-Gum.

Tauriga Sciences Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tauriga Sciences (TAUG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tauriga Sciences (OTCQB: TAUG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tauriga Sciences's (TAUG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tauriga Sciences.

Q

What is the target price for Tauriga Sciences (TAUG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tauriga Sciences

Q

Current Stock Price for Tauriga Sciences (TAUG)?

A

The stock price for Tauriga Sciences (OTCQB: TAUG) is $0.022 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:52:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tauriga Sciences (TAUG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tauriga Sciences.

Q

When is Tauriga Sciences (OTCQB:TAUG) reporting earnings?

A

Tauriga Sciences does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tauriga Sciences (TAUG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tauriga Sciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Tauriga Sciences (TAUG) operate in?

A

Tauriga Sciences is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.