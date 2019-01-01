Tauriga Sciences Inc is a revenue-generating company that operates through the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products as well as evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities. The firm has entered into the cannabidiol (or CBD) infused chewing gum product business. This CBD-infused chewing gum product has been branded under Tauri-Gum. The company commenced sales of Peach-Lemon and Black Currant CBG Gum. It operates in two segments: Tauri-gum division consists of all retail, wholesale, and e-commerce product sales of CBD/CBG Tauri-Gum, Tauri-Gummies, and other CBD/CBG products. Pharma segment includes research and development of the company's FDA IND application for Phase II Trial of its proposed pharmaceutical-grade version of Tauri-Gum.