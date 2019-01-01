QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Tata Steel Ltd is an India-based company that is engaged in the production and marketing of various steel products. Its products are basically classified into flat products and construction products. Flat products include hot-rolled steel, cold-rolled steel, metallic-coated steel, direct-coated steel, tubes, packaging steel, electro-plated steel, and narrow strip. Construction products consist of structural steel, floors, walls, roofs, modular, and building components. Its products are used in a wide range of sectors, including construction, automotive, consumer goods, energy and power, rail, and shipbuilding. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Indian domestic market.

Tata Steel Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tata Steel (TATLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tata Steel (OTCPK: TATLY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tata Steel's (TATLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tata Steel.

Q

What is the target price for Tata Steel (TATLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tata Steel

Q

Current Stock Price for Tata Steel (TATLY)?

A

The stock price for Tata Steel (OTCPK: TATLY) is $9.25 last updated Thu Jan 21 2021 20:29:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tata Steel (TATLY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 28, 2012 to stockholders of record on July 25, 2012.

Q

When is Tata Steel (OTCPK:TATLY) reporting earnings?

A

Tata Steel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tata Steel (TATLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tata Steel.

Q

What sector and industry does Tata Steel (TATLY) operate in?

A

Tata Steel is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.