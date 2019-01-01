Tata Steel Ltd is an India-based company that is engaged in the production and marketing of various steel products. Its products are basically classified into flat products and construction products. Flat products include hot-rolled steel, cold-rolled steel, metallic-coated steel, direct-coated steel, tubes, packaging steel, electro-plated steel, and narrow strip. Construction products consist of structural steel, floors, walls, roofs, modular, and building components. Its products are used in a wide range of sectors, including construction, automotive, consumer goods, energy and power, rail, and shipbuilding. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Indian domestic market.