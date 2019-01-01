QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/59.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.11
Mkt Cap
7.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
148.8M
Outstanding
Alianza Minerals Ltd is a Canada-based exploration-stage company that is principally engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Some of its properties include Yanac Project, Horsethief, Bellview, Twin Canyon, BP Project, Haldane, and KRL. Its geographical segments are the United States, Canada, and Peru.

Alianza Minerals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Alianza Minerals (TARSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alianza Minerals (OTCQB: TARSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alianza Minerals's (TARSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alianza Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Alianza Minerals (TARSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alianza Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Alianza Minerals (TARSF)?

A

The stock price for Alianza Minerals (OTCQB: TARSF) is $0.05 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:49:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alianza Minerals (TARSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alianza Minerals.

Q

When is Alianza Minerals (OTCQB:TARSF) reporting earnings?

A

Alianza Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alianza Minerals (TARSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alianza Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Alianza Minerals (TARSF) operate in?

A

Alianza Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.