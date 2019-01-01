QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Day TradeXchange Inc is a consulting company. It is engaged in the business of acquiring a controlling interest in or participating in the creation of and providing financial management and technical support to development stage businesses, e-commerce businesses and traditional brick and mortar businesses.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Day TradeXchange Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Day TradeXchange (SYNJ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Day TradeXchange (OTCPK: SYNJ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Day TradeXchange's (SYNJ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Day TradeXchange.

Q

What is the target price for Day TradeXchange (SYNJ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Day TradeXchange

Q

Current Stock Price for Day TradeXchange (SYNJ)?

A

The stock price for Day TradeXchange (OTCPK: SYNJ) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Feb 04 2022 16:28:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Day TradeXchange (SYNJ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Day TradeXchange.

Q

When is Day TradeXchange (OTCPK:SYNJ) reporting earnings?

A

Day TradeXchange does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Day TradeXchange (SYNJ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Day TradeXchange.

Q

What sector and industry does Day TradeXchange (SYNJ) operate in?

A

Day TradeXchange is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.