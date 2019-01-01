QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
15.39
Shares
18.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Soliton Systems K.K is engaged in IT security business, Video communication business, and Eco-device business. The IT security business involves the development and sale of products such as information leakage countermeasure, login authentication by electronic certificate, big data recording, cybersecurity measures, enterprise cloud service, and enterprise network integration. The Video communication business involves development and sales of "Smart-telecaster", a high-quality real-time image transmission system using mobile lines and Eco-device business engages in the development and sales of analog / digital mixed semiconductor devices and embedded systems.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Soliton Systems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Soliton Systems (SYKKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Soliton Systems (OTCPK: SYKKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Soliton Systems's (SYKKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Soliton Systems.

Q

What is the target price for Soliton Systems (SYKKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Soliton Systems

Q

Current Stock Price for Soliton Systems (SYKKF)?

A

The stock price for Soliton Systems (OTCPK: SYKKF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Soliton Systems (SYKKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Soliton Systems.

Q

When is Soliton Systems (OTCPK:SYKKF) reporting earnings?

A

Soliton Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Soliton Systems (SYKKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Soliton Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Soliton Systems (SYKKF) operate in?

A

Soliton Systems is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.