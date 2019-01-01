Soliton Systems K.K is engaged in IT security business, Video communication business, and Eco-device business. The IT security business involves the development and sale of products such as information leakage countermeasure, login authentication by electronic certificate, big data recording, cybersecurity measures, enterprise cloud service, and enterprise network integration. The Video communication business involves development and sales of "Smart-telecaster", a high-quality real-time image transmission system using mobile lines and Eco-device business engages in the development and sales of analog / digital mixed semiconductor devices and embedded systems.