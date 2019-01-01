QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Synergie Wellness Products Inc manufactures personal intimate cleansing systems; distributes health drinks, skin care products, herbal remedies.

Synergie Wellness Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Synergie Wellness (SYHO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Synergie Wellness (OTCEM: SYHO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Synergie Wellness's (SYHO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Synergie Wellness.

Q

What is the target price for Synergie Wellness (SYHO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Synergie Wellness

Q

Current Stock Price for Synergie Wellness (SYHO)?

A

The stock price for Synergie Wellness (OTCEM: SYHO) is $0.0001 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 14:30:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Synergie Wellness (SYHO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Synergie Wellness.

Q

When is Synergie Wellness (OTCEM:SYHO) reporting earnings?

A

Synergie Wellness does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Synergie Wellness (SYHO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Synergie Wellness.

Q

What sector and industry does Synergie Wellness (SYHO) operate in?

A

Synergie Wellness is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.